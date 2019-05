LAWAS: Police have seized two homemade guns, a pistol and 25 live bullets for a shotgun in a raid at Kampung Punang Berayong, Long Sukang early this morning.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) chief Supt Sahar Abdul Latif said the firearms were found in a four-wheel drive vehicle during the raid at 2.15am.

“Three male suspects have been detained including an Indonesian and are being investigated under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960,” he said in a statement today adding that the firearms were believed to be used for hunting.

Sahar said the three suspects, aged between 34 and 67, were also being detained under section 15 (1) (a) and 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and also seized was syabu weighing 37.6g worth RM11,280.

“The suspects are all unemployed and one of the suspects, aged 52, tested positive for drugs,” he added. - Bernama