Police seize RM1.5m contraband liquor, three arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized RM1.5 million worth of untaxed contraband liquor and arrested three individuals, including a Vietnamese woman, in two raids at Jalan Sungai Besi in Cheras here on Friday.

Cheras police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said in the first raid, a team from Semenyih’s 4th Battalion General Operations Team (PGA) arrested a 44-year-old Vietnamese woman at a premises located in Jalan Sungai Besi.

“In the raid at 2 pm, police confiscated 108 boxes of liquor and 116 cartons of various brands worth over RM230,000,” he said at Cheras police headquarters here today.

Following questioning of the first suspect, Zam Halim said police raided another premises in Jalan Sungai Besi and arrested two men, a local and a foreigner aged 29 and 31, at 3.30 pm on the same day.

“We confiscated nine boxes of Corona Extra liquor and 1,818 cartons of various brands estimated at over RM1.2 million in addition to a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry,” he said.

In a separate case, Zam Halim said an investigation paper involving five policemen suspected of abducting a man from a restaurant in Desa Petaling on Tuesday, would be referred to Bukit Aman first.

On Friday, media reported that five policemen were among six people arrested after a victim claimed he was snatched by a group of men before being beaten up. - Bernama