Police seize RM17.9 million worth of drugs found in van

TANAH MERAH: The police seized 499 kg of syabu worth RM17.9 million found in a van on the side of the road at Kampung Wan here, on Monday (March 20).

Kelantan Police deputy chief Datuk Azman Ayob said in the incident at 9.30 pm, a suspect ran away into the nearby bushes, leaving the van with the engine still running when the raid was carried out by the 9th Battalion of the General Operations Force.

“Further inspection at the back of the van found 13 white sacks believed to contain syabu, hidden in a pile of used clothes.

“The drug supply is believed to be brought in through an illegal base near the Malaysia-Thailand border for the Klang Valley market,“ he said during a press conference at the Tanah Merah District Police Headquarters today. - Bernama