Police seize shotgun, live ammo from suspected drug dealer in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: A 39-year-old man believed to be a drug dealer was arrested for possessing a shotgun, live ammunition and 60 ‘kuda’ (amphetamine) pills during Op Nusa on Friday.

Kuala Krai district police chief Superintendent Suzaimi Mohamed said in the incident at around 10.30pm at a roadblock in front of SMK Kuala Krai, police stopped the car driven by the suspect from the direction of Pasir Kelang towards his workplace in Gua Musang.

“An inspection of his Perodua Alza revealed a shotgun, 32 rounds of 12-bore live ammunition and 60 kuda pills. The suspect admitted that he was using the homemade shotgun for hunting in the forest since April 2022 until now,” he said at the Kuala Krai district police headquarters (IPD) here today.

Suzaimi said the suspect also admitted buying live ammunition through a friend who is a Thai citizen at the Rantau Panjang-Golok border.

“The suspect tested positive in drug screening for methamphetamine and has a previous drug-related record. He has been remanded for a week until next March 24 for investigations under the Firearms Act,” he said. - Bernama