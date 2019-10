KUALA LUMPUR: The police should be given adequate space to investigate allegations of the presence of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Malaysia, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today.

“This is necessary given the fact that it involves the security of the country,” he said.

However, he said, he was not in favour of using the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma). “We have been opposed to it from the beginning,” he told reporters in Parliament.

But, he said, any opposition to the use of Sosma should not be an issue in the ongoing investigations.

“(If it is) any matters regarding terrorism, we cannot give space at all,” he added.

On Sunday, Anwar was reported as saying that he had agreed with the police decision to detain several individuals, including four DAP members, who were suspected of having links with the LTTE.

However, he said that other measures can be exercised in the investigations as Sosma is “too harsh”.