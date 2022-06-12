Police station chief fined for bribery

MELAKA: A former police station chief with the rank of sub-inspector was fined RM6,500 by the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today for accepting bribes from an owner of an entertainment centre caught for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) on the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Judge Elesabet Paya Wan (rpt: Elesabet Paya Wan) meted out the fine on Abdul Halim Alias, 59, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Abdul Halim who was then Chief of the Tengkera Police Station was charged with accepting RM6,000 from an owner of an entertainment centre in Kota Shahbandar, Banda Hilir, as an inducement to avoid the latter from being prosecuted for violating the MCO.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at the Tengkera Police Station between 5 pm and 6.15 pm on Aug 11, 2020.

Deputy public prosecutor Haresh Prakash Somiah prosecuted, while Abdul Halim was represented by lawyer Azrul Zulkifli Stork. - Bernama