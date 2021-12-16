Police thwart drug trafficking tactic using courier service

PASIR MAS: Police uncovered a drug trafficking tactic using the service of a courier company with the arrest of a 30-year-old man in Taman Rantau Mas near Rantau Panjang here yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said during the incident, police found 1,047 gm of syabu and 8,000 horse pills worth RM116,000 in a plastic package bearing the name of the courier company which was carried by the suspect.

He said the modus operandi was detected after a police team conducting the Ops Narkotik saw a motorcyclist suspiciously stopping his motorcycle in front of a kindergarten.

“The policemen saw a backpack in the basket of the suspect’s motorcycle and one of them approached the man while introducing himself as a police officer.

“The suspect’s attempt to escape failed after a scuffle and further inspection on his backpack found a white and red plastic package bearing the name of one of the courier companies,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nasaruddin said the suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine and had a previous record related to drugs admitted that he was only a dispatcher and received a payment of RM300 from a man known as “Faris”.

“Police also confiscated cash amounting to RM7,925 as well as the motorcycle, and the case will be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Based on the information, police then raided business premises in Banggol Kulim here, at 12.19 am last night and detained three men aged 25, 30 and 39.

Mohd Nasaruddin said police also found two Epam pills in the pocket of the 30-year-old suspect known as Faris, while the 25-year-old suspect tested positive for Benzodiazepines.

The trio will be investigated under Section 12(2) and Section 15(1) of the same act, he said. — Bernama