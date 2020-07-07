Police to call up Al Jazeera, journalist over documentary: IGP

PUTRAJAYA: The police are to call up soon for questioning the Al Jazeera news channel and one of its journalists over a documentary that the Malaysian government has slammed for portraying what it claimed to be an inaccurate picture of the treatment of illegal immigrants during the fight against Covid-19.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said today the police have received several reports against the documentary and they have opened an investigation to determine whether there were elements of sedition or misconduct.

The investigation will be carried out under several provisions of the Penal Code and Sedition Act, he told reporters after attending the launch of the 2020 Population and Housing Census by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, deputy director (investigations/legal) of the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman, said yesterday the police have started an investigation on the reports in accordance with Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The 25-minute Al Jazeera documentary had portrayed what the news channel claimed to be poor treatment of illegal immigrants in Malaysia during the measures enforced to combat Covid-19.

Abdul Hamid, asked about a complaint that the police have contacted several representatives of the Parlimen Digital initiative after they ended their mock virtual parliament sitting on July 4, said the police had called up no one so far.

He advised those who had complained to come forward without fear, saying the police will act in fairness.

Abdul Hamid said there was no criminal element in the organising of Parlimen Digital, a mock virtual parliament sitting held by several youth-led apolitical organisations. - Bernama