Police to call up Fahmi Reza over Perak MB poster

IPOH: The police are to call up activist Fahmi Reza and several other individuals to assist the investigation into a poster uploaded on Facebook and Twitter regarding Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the police have opened an investigation paper into the case following a report lodged by Perak Umno Youth chief Mohd Ariff Abdul Majid at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters yesterday.

“We will call them up soon. The case is investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Yesterday, Mohd Arif made a police report on a poster that he described as slanderous and a deliberate attempt to incite hatred against the Perak Menteri Besar. — Bernama