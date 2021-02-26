Police to come down hard on Covid vaccine fake news -Acryl Sani

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will open an investigation paper if there are any individuals who spread fake news objecting to the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said the investigation paper would be opened if police received a report on the issue.

He said the case would be investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

“So far no police report has been received and PDRM has advised the public not to make any statement that could confuse or cause concern to the community,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took the COVID-19 vaccine shot, marking the beginning of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, which aims to provide free immunisation to both locals and foreign nationals in the country.

Muhyiddin received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Putrajaya District Health Office, Precinct 11, Putrajaya, here, which is one of the Vaccine Distribution Centres for the country’s largest immunisation programme.- Bernama