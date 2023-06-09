Police to identify if skeletal remains linked to missing man case

SEPANG: Police are in the process of identifying if the skeletal remains found in a drain near a school in Jalan Kebun, Klang on Aug 27 are linked to the case of a missing local man two months ago.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said it would be determined through a DNA test in two weeks’ time.

“Police have identified the case of a local man who was reported missing, of similar age to the remains...whether it is the missing person or otherwise, we will have to wait for the DNA results,” he said at a press conference after witnessing the disposal of seized properties at the Sepang district headquarters here today.

The discovery of a human skull and partial skeletal remains in a drain in front of a school in Jalan Kebun, Klang was reported by media recently.

He said the post-mortem has been completed but the cause of death had yet to be identified.

On a separate note, Hussein said disciplinary action would be taken against the Sepang police district headquarters personnel who allegedly committed ‘khalwat’ (being in close proximity with a woman), if found guilty.

He said the police had also commenced two investigations under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commissions Act after the policeman himself had lodged a report that he was being slandered by an individual.

On Aug 25, a video went viral claiming that a police personnel allegedly got caught in the act of khalwat by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department at a condominium.

Earlier, Hussein witnessed the disposal of 80 bitcoin machines, cigarettes and liquor, which were seized between 2019 and March this year, worth about RM216,318.26.

He said that items involved eight cases, of which action had been taken on six of them, while two were classified as no further action. -Bernama