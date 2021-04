NIBONG TEBAL: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will increase roadblocks, especially at state border rat trails, to ensure people do not take the opportunity to return to their hometowns to celebrate Ramadan.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director, Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim said stern action would be taken against those who tried to cross state lines without permission.

“If anyone tries to do interstate travel, no more advice will be given. Instead, police will immediately take stern action against those who attempt to return to their hometowns to usher in the fasting month with their families.

“To avoid that, more roadblocks will be mounted. At present, there are 35 roadblocks nationwide, and police will be tightening control at the roadblocks and rat trails.”

He said this to reporters after the Sergeant rank conferment on two Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) personnel after they crippled a syndicate trafficking drugs worth RM18.43 million in Juru on Feb 25.

On another development, Zainal Abidin said PDRM was still waiting for the remaining 175 police patrol cars of the Honda Civic 1.8 model that should have been received last year.

He said hopefully, the government could expedite the delivery of the patrol cars towards boosting public confidence in the police force and replacing the over 800 cars which have been used for over five years. — Bernama