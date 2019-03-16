Police to increase security at religious sites and public areas

PETALING JAYA: Police plan to step up security at sensitive areas throughout the country, following the gruesome terror attacks in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday, which has left 49 people dead.

From the 41 listed as wounded, three are Malaysians while another teenage Malaysian boy remains unaccounted for.

Bukit Aman’s Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division director Deputy Comm Datuk Ayob Khan said that the sensitive locations that are under police monitoring includes places of worship and other public areas.

“We will enhance our security at such places.

“We (also) urged caretakers of religious premises to be vigilant,“ Ayob reportedly said after attending a forum on national unity in the capital.

He also urged Malaysians to be mindful of what they post online and utter as religious and race issues are sensitive topics in most countries. Police have received up to 1,151 reports on alleged abuse of religious issues here.