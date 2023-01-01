Police to probe claims of Batang Kali victim’s item being used by others

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are investigating an allegation on Facebook regarding irresponsible individuals using an item belonging to a victim of Father’s Organic Farm landslide tragedy in Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the message was believed to have been uploaded by one family member of the victim in the tragedy on Dec 16.

He said the message claimed that irresponsible individuals had used the victim’s Touch ‘n Go card.

“Today, the police received two reports regarding the incident at 2.47 this afternoon.

“A paper has been opened to investigate the case in accordance with Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft,“ he said in a statement today.

In that regard, Suffian advised the people to remain calm over the viral message.

He said the victim’s family members are also advised to contact the police if they have any issues related to the loss of the victim’s belongings.

Meanwhile, police said the public should not put out any inaccurate statements or spread fake news and should refer to the police or the authorities to verify information.

“People who have any enquiries can contact the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters at 03-60641223,“ he said.

The landslide incident at the campsite which occurred at 2.46 am on Dec 16 claimed 31 lives, with 12 of them being children and a one-year-old baby boy. A total of 61 victims were reported to have survived the tragedy. - Bernama