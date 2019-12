TAWAU: Police are investigating a claim that elephant tusks seized at Tunon Taka Port in Nunukan, Indonesia, were smuggled from this district, Tawau district police chief ACP Peter Umbuas said today.

He said, as of now he could not give any confirmation whether the tusks were from this area or from other parts of Sabah.

“The Sabah police and the Sabah Wildlife Department will discuss the matter in the near future,” he told reporters after witnessing handing-over of duties ceremony between outgoing Tawau district Crime Investigation Division chief ASP Cheong Soon Yew and DSP Mursalin Mahmud here.

Recently, Indonesian media have reported that an Indonesian man was detained by the authorities for trying to smuggle four elephant tusks believed from Tawau via Tunon Taka Port.

The suspect, who is a resident of Nunukan, was detained during the passengers’ baggage check at the port on Monday (Dec 9). — Bernama