Police tracking down two witnesses in murder case in Kajang

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking down two key witnesses in the murder trial at the Kajang Sessions Court.

Kajang District police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the two witnesses were Indonesian nationals Syamsiah Ismail with a last known address at No 2 Jalan Tasik Indah, off Jalan Ipoh, Sentul, and Bahari Hasan whose last address was at Taman Desa town centre in Jalan Klang Lama here.

He said the witnesses were required to testify for the case on June 6, 7, 13 and 14 at the court.

“On Aug 22, 2018, the Kajang District police headquarters received a report regarding the death of an Indonesian man at Kajang Hospital. The case is classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect has been arrested and charged in court,” he said in a statement today.

Members of the public with information on them could contact the investigating officer ASP Redzuan Mat Salleh at 013-7854100, he added. - Bernama