Police very professional when recording statement: Ramasamy

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Deputy Chief Minister II Dr P. Ramasamy today is satisfied with the conduct of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel when recording his statement over a report lodged against him in connection with an article published in a news portal last month.

Ramasamy said police personnel had carried out their jobs professionally when recording his statement that took about three hours in Bukit Aman.

“I understand their (police) roles and I think the conduct has been very professional and I have no problem,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Yesterday, Ramasamy, who is also Perai assemblyman, arrived in Bukit Aman with his lawyer K. Ragunath to record his statement over two articles published in news portals last month.

He explained that he had been asked to record his statement over two articles, one titled ‘’New Government But Same Old Police Force – Ramasamy’’ published by the Malaysian Gazette, and another by Malaysiakini titled ‘’Who am I, peacemaker or terrorist’’.

He said he had also provided information to assist in the investigation of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, when asked if he would be recalled to assist in the investigation, Ramasamy said he would leave it to the police.

“In this investigation, they (police) can recall if they want to, maybe they won’t call if they feel they have enough ... but it is up to them to decide,” he said, adding that he would be willing to assist the police if recalled to record more statements.

On Oct 17, Bernama reported that Ramasamy was summoned to Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded pertaining to an article which was posted on www.malaysiagazette.com on Sept 17.

In the article, Ramasamy was commenting on the shooting incident near Rawang where three men, suspected to be robbers, were shot dead by police. — Bernama