SERDANG: Courage and determination in performing one’s duties. Those are the values held by police retiree Lim Tee Siang, who was among police personnel involved in defeating ‘Botak Chin’ and ‘Bentong Kali’ - two of the most notorious criminals in the country’s history.

Lim, 84, joined the department in 1957 before retiring as a Sub Inspector in the Criminal Investigation Department at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters.

According to him, during the operations against the two criminals in 1976 and 1993, he was a detective tasked with collecting information on them.

“I cannot reveal many things, but what happened has always remained in my memory, and it made me stronger, more courageous in carrying out my duties,“ he told reporters after receiving a welfare visit from Serdang District Police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah in Taman Sri Serdang here, today.

Lim also shared his experience of facing a robber who pointed two pistols at him, and although he did not have any weapon of his own at the time - with sheer courage and determination - he managed to detain the criminal.

“We (police) need to be brave against them (criminals) ... I hope the police continue to be brave and diligent in resolving cases,“ said Lim, who received 56 letters of commendation for his services.

He also expressed his gratitude to the policemen who visited him, saying it made him feel proud and appreciated.

Meanwhile, Dahali Zakaria, 88, said those who visited him not only exchanged pleasantries and asked about his health, but also gained some valuable insight from his experience.

The policeman who served from 1948 to 1954 said that although he himself had never faced the communists, he was affected when many of his colleagues died during the rebellion.

“At that time, we felt all kinds of emotions, such as being angry with the actions of the communists, and angry that because of them, many innocent people died,“ he told reporters at his residence in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong here.

Earlier, Razali visited three police retirees and a widow to a policeman around the Serdang area.

“Our intention is for them to feel appreciated, because they are very valuable to us and have sacrificed for the country and the police force,“ he said, adding that 76 police retirees were identified in the area served by the Serdang district police headquarters. — Bernama