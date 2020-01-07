Police view seriously individuals who buy, possess air guns

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) takes a serious view against individuals who purchase and are found in possession of air guns as it can lead to criminal acts.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said this was following the increased number of firearms seizures, from 38 guns in 2018 to 140 guns last year.

“Although it is just an air gun, it can still encourage criminal activities. Investigations found the guns were purchased either online or smuggled in from neighbouring countries,” he said at a special press conference on the PDRM’s achievements and year 2020 plans at Bukit Aman here.

Huzir said for 2020, PDRM would intensify investigations involving organised crime syndicates under the related to the Crime Prevention Act (Poca) 1959) and the Security Offences (Special Measures) or Sosma Act 2012.

This also includes sand theft, sales of animal organs and cross-border crimes, he added.

In another development, Huzir said police have solved 49,774 cases of the total 83,467 cases recorded last year.

“The department has been able to reduce cases such as online gambling and gangsterism,” he added. — Bernama