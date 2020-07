KUALA LUMPUR: Police warned yesterday that no parties will escape action if they attempt to tarnish the image of Malaysia.

Referring to a documentary titled Locked up in Malaysia’s lockdown by Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera, Federal CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said the reports in the programme are baseless and biased and it has not gone down well with the majority of Malaysians.

He said five police reports have been received on the matter to date

Huzir said investigators have identified several individuals who will assist in the investigations apart from the journalists of the foreign news agency and all those involved in the production of the documentary.

He said the case is being probed for sedition under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code and the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the the Communications and Multimedia Act.