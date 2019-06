KUALA LUMPUR: Police said it has not sought the assistance of foreign experts to verify the authenticity of a homosexual sex video allegedly involving Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and political aide Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Mansor said today that police had not done so for now but have formed a task force comprising the CID, forensics police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and other agencies.

He said police had received 17 police reports and have recorded 21 statements to date.

“I will not reveal details but rest assured, investigations are ongoing. We do not want a trial by media.” he said, adding that investigators were also waiting for a forensics report on the case.

He declined to comment when asked if Azmin has been notified to have his statement recorded although it was reported that police had done so.

Mazlan who was also asked why Haziq’s passport was not impounded after he was arrested and freed a day later last week, he said Haziq had given his cooperation to investigators and was not a flight risk.

Mazlan spoke at a press conference after witnessing the handing over of duties between acting commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director DCP Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin and the new CCID director Commissioner Datuk Zakaria Ahmad.