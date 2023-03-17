Policeman charged with wife’s murder to undergo psychiatric evaluation

KANGAR: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered a police lance corporal charged with murdering his wife to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor made the decision after allowing an application filed by state prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail for Mohamad Nizarman Hassim, 27, to undergo the examination in accordance with Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Mohamad Nizarman, who was wearing a red t-shirt, was seen wiping away tears and nodding in understanding when the charge was read out to him.

He was charged with killing Safsufarnisya Salleh, 26, at Kampung Bendang Baru, Simpang Empat, Kangar between 6.45am and 8.50am on March 5.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the mandatory death penalty if convicted.

The court fixed April 14 for re-mention, pending the psychiatric report.

The media earlier reported that the accused shot dead his wife in the master bedroom of their home. - Bernama