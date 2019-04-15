Policeman dies as 4WD crashes into guardrail on LPT 1

KUANTAN: A policeman was killed when a four-wheel drive vehicle he was driving skidded and crashed into a guardrail at KM 220.1 of the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT 1) here yesterday.

Pahang Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department head Supt Kamarulzaman Jusoh said the victim was identified as Lance Corporal Jackie Patan, 32, from the Terengganu police contingent headquarters (IPK)’s K9 unit.

He said the K9 Section chief Sergeant P. Abimannan, 58, who was seated at front passenger seat, sustained minor injuries and being treated at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the Toyota Hilux driven by the victim who was on his way to Kuala Lumpur, hit a puddle of water and skidded before crashing into the guardrail on the left,” he told reporters here today.

Kamarulzzaman said Jackie from Bintangor, Sarawak, had died due to severe head injuries and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama