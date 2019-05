MIRI: A police corporal and a robbery suspect were injured during a shootout between armed robbers and a police team at Taman Jelita this evening.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said, Corporal William Bell Jol, 55, from the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit here was injured on the left arm after one of the suspects opened fire.

“Two suspects were arrested. The first suspect, a 50-year-old local man, was injured on both legs during the shootout with the MPV unit,“ he said in a statement today.

Leong said the second suspect, a 35-year-old local man, who was also arrested was not injured.

According to him, a third suspect was being hunted by police after a detailed inspection of the house confirmed that he had escaped.

Lim said the Miri district police headquarters (IPD) operations room was alerted by a call at 1pm that a silver-coloured BMW car was moving in a suspicious manner around Taman Jelita.

A MPV team went to the area and saw a car in front of a bungalow in Taman Jelita and decided to check it out.

“When the police team tried to investigate, the armed robbers started shooting from the house and the police team returned fire,“ he said.

Lim said the injured policeman and robber were being treated at Miri Hospital.

Police have also seized a gun and ammunition at the scene. — Bernama