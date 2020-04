PETALING JAYA: No one is above the law.

This is the consensus among health practitioners, including Malaysian Islamic Doctors Association (Perdim) president, Datuk Dr Ahmad Shukri Ismail.

“The law is clear, it does not matter who you are, nor does it consider your background as Covid-19 does not discriminate,” he said yesterday.

“Even as I am heading an organisation that requires me to meet people, I still need to consult the police for advice on health-related programmes. We have to observe social distancing for everyone’s benefit.”

Ahmad Shukri, who is also a former two-term Pulau Tawar state assemblyman, lamented that it was a shame for some to use their status and choose to ignore the movement control order (MCO).

“We are policymakers, we should accept the law and walk the talk.”

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran said the MCO must be taken seriously by all, for the country to successfully break the chain of infections.

“Everyone has a role to play to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Anyone caught flouting the MCO should face stern action.

“On punishments, I think we should leave it to the courts to decide,” he said.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) said it was “perturbed” by the alleged “double standard” shown by the police in addressing the failure of a deputy minister at Lenggong, Perak.

“With the government’s recent track record of strong-arming obedience, it is up to the government to take immediate action or risk exposing its own folly in imposing excessive restrictions or its hypocrisy in letting VIPs violate the MCO as they please.

“The prime minister must act against the errant minister as his actions run counter to the government’s own directive and recommendations,” it said in a statement.

Deputy Health Minister I Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali had apologised on Monday for allegedly violating the MCO, which bans mass gatherings.

He filed his statement with the police for the investigation on his presence at a lunch event at a tahfiz school in Perak, which was against MCO regulations and social distancing requirements.

Perak executive council member Razman Zakaria, who was present at the lunch, also apologised.

In another development, the eldest daughter of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Nurul Hidayah, had also reportedly challenged critics to lodge a police report against her for allegedly breaching the MCO.

The exchange took place on Instagram between Nurul Hidayah and a netizen who commented on one of her photographs taken in Putrajaya after a meeting with Deputy Environment and Water Minister Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

“All this can be done via video conferencing,” the netizen commented, to which the accused responded, “Just lodge a police report, don’t need to comment here. I am ready to work together to give a statement ( to the police ).”

The netizen replied he would rather adhere to the MCO than accept her “challenge”.

