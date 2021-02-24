Polio survivor’s wish for a sewing machine fulfilled

PETALING JAYA: Polio survivor Yee Peng Yeng’s wish to buy a sewing machine so that she could start to earn a living as a seamstress has just come true.

A sewing machine was bought for her with a RM2,000 donation from a reader of theSun.

“She is really a great inspiration to the rest of us by being very brave in life,” the donor said.

He was moved by the article on Yee, 57, with the headline “Timely aid for woman with polio” that was published last Thursday.

Yee was surprised by the monetary aid when met at her 600 sq ft flat in Setapak.

Another donor said she intends to give Yee clothes to mend.

“I am sad that others are suffering. We have to share in whatever small way we can,” she said, adding that a table for the sewing machine has been bought for Yee.

“I can do alterations on jeans and curtains,” Yee said. “I can sew face masks as well. I can help my parents who are too old (to work). I hope there will be orders from my neighbours.

“If there is a chance to improve my sewing skills by attending a course, I’ll be happy to join.”

Yee, who was diagnosed with polio at three, is living on a meagre RM300 welfare aid. To make ends meet, she sells second-hand items to her neighbours.

She was one of the 2,000 beneficiaries of Carlsberg Malaysia’s “Celebrate Prosperity, Cheers For Tomorrow” food aid campaign. theSun was one of the media partners of Carlsberg Malaysia’s RM1 million donation for families in dire need of help.