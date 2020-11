KUALA LUMPUR: The political crisis earlier this year has turned UMNO and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) from political enemies into allies who are now in a partnership, said Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. (pix)

Muhyiddin said although there were those uncomfortable with the situation and viewed it as UMNO being forced to stay in the cooperation, it should be seen as a test for Malay Muslim leaders in the country including from PAS to strengthen their ties.

“In front of us lie vast opportunities for us to unite the Malay Muslim community in the country which has experienced political divisions over the years.

“Do realise that the political crisis in the country at the beginning of this year has brought together the political leadership in Bersatu, UMNO and PAS into the same political alignment.

“To me, strengthening of ties is a preliminary step towards creating a greater unity of Muslims,“ he said in his policy speech at the Bersatu General Assembly today. -Bernama

More to come