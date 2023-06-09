Political ‘fatwa’: Muhyiddin influenced by PAS - Saifuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: The move by Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to issue a political ‘fatwa’ against Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizat Kaiat in the Pulai parliamentary by-election is a result of influence from PAS.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said this was not surprising because the approach used by PAS, led by its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, has the potential to influence its allies and make them follow suit.

“I am not surprised at all (by the ‘fatwa’) because the party that Muhyiddin is currently aligned with is PAS. PAS, during the time of the late Yusof Rawa, Ustaz Fadzil Noor, Haron Din, Datuk Yahya Othman, was different... these were individuals who upheld their political ethics.

“But under Abdul Hadi Awang now... power is everything. The party’s strength is now measured by the number of seats they win. Even in the campaign here, Hadi still emphasised the same thing, that winning in Pulai would mean toppling the Unity Government.

“The equation makes no sense but is still being played up. After being friends for a long time (Muhyiddin and PAS), certain approaches and habits have now been adopted by Bersatu as well. This is something very unfortunate.”

He told reporters this after the Ceramah Perpaduan Pulai in Taman Dahlia here last night in response to Muhyiddin’s reported remarks that it was “haram (forbidden) to vote for Suhaizan.”

Also present were Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Kedah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Suhaizan.

In the meantime, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, urged Muhyiddin not to repeat such an action but to use a positive and healthy approach while campaigning.

Pulai is one of two by-elections called in Johor following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, on July 23, the other being the Simpang Jeram state seat.

Polling for both seats is on Sept 9. - Bernama