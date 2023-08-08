Polls: All early voting centres closed

KUALA LUMPUR: All 260 early polling centres comprising 377 voting channels for the state polls in six states have closed at 5 pm.

Also closed are the three polling centres at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters (IPK) for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election which was held simultaneously.

All early voting centres in six states including Terengganu IPK were closed in stages from 12 noon according to the situation of the polling centres.

At Terengganu IPK, the first early voting centre closed is for the Batu Buruk state constituency election at 12 noon followed by the Bandar seat at 2 pm and the Ladang state seat was the last to close at 5 pm while there is no early voting centre for the Wakaf Mempelam state constituency.

Earlier, all state election early voting centres opened at 8 am today, for 97,388 early voters consisting of 49,660 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and 47,728 policemen and their spouses to fulfil their responsibilities as early voters.

The polling centre at IPK Terengganu was also opened at the same time, to allow 1,362 policemen and 35 military personnel with their spouses to choose the candidates to represent them in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary constituency which was also the first by-election held after the 15th general election.

According to the Election Commission (EC) website, the electoral rolls used for the Kuala Terengganu by-election is the latest voter list updated as of June 21 2023.

The EC has set the date of candidate nomination and early voting for the state election in six states as well as the Kuala Terengganu by-election on July 29 and August 8 respectively, while the voting day is on August 12 with a 14-day campaigning period starting on candidate nomination day and, ending at 11.59 pm, on August 11.

The state polls involve 36 state seats in Kedah; Kelantan (45); Terengganu (32); Penang (40) Selangor (56) as well as 36 in Negeri Sembilan.

The Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on June 27 which invalidated the victory of PAS candidate Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim in the 15th general election after finding there was corruption involved.-Bernama