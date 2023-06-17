Polls: PH-BN seat distribution 90 pct completed

REMBAU: The distribution of seats between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the impending elections in six states has reached 90 per cent.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said there were one or two with overlapping seats in six states involved and required a decision from the Presidential Council of both coalitions.

“The overlapping issue is due to everyone’s sense of winning these seats, so we leave it to the Presidential Council to decide, in order to look at it from a wider perspective.

“For example, in Negeri Sembilan, 16 seats are already locked, only one or two seats that both PH and BN want, so we leave it to the Presidential Council to decide,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he officiated the 47th annual general meeting of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Veterans Association for Rembau branch here today.

Mohamad said for the seats that have been finalised, each party can start making preparations for the state polls.

“We don’t want works to stall just because of one or two of seats,” he said.

The upcoming polls will involve six states namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu dan Kedah.-Bernama