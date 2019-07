TELUK INTAN: The inspection on a rubber glove manufacturing factory allegedly contributing to pollution at a river here found that the plant had in fact, complied with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

State Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman Abd Aziz Bari, said he was informed by the Department of Environment and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) that the factory had not caused anything detrimental to the environment.

“There were some grievances from inland fishermen about the lack of fish which may not necessarily be related to pollution from the factory.

“For now, everything is fine and the factory has complied with the SOP. They (factory management) have said that it is using the latest technology and I think that is good enough,“ he told a press conference after a working visit to the Central Medical Sdn Bhd plant here today.

Meanwhile, Abd Aziz said he would continue to visit the area and other industrial areas to ensure that there was no pollution in the state.

“This is to make sure there are no catastrophes or incidents (caused by pollution) as was the case in some places in the country recently,“ he said. — Bernama