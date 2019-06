JOHOR BARU: The Johor Education Department has concurred with the state government’s decision to close three schools and two kindergartens for two days, beginning today.

Its director, Azman Adnan said parents, teachers and school staff were informed of the decision as soon as it was announced.

“The department will adhere to the decision of the Technical Committee on the case to close the schools and kindergartens, namely Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang 4 and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pasir Gudang 2 and Tadika Pasti as well as Tadika Pintar Bestari for two days beginning today until June 24 for the purpose of extending the monitoring radius.

“The closure involves all students, teachers and staff of all the schools and kindergartens specified,” he said in a statement here, last night.

He said they would work with the District Education Office to closely monitor the situation from time to time for the benefit of all parties.

This afternoon, the State Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar said the closure of the schools and kindergartens was to enable the authorities to further monitor why 15 students suffered breathing difficulties believed to be caused by air pollution in the area on Thursday.

All the schools and kindergartens to be closed are within a radius of 100m to 800m from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar (where the incident occurred). — Bernama