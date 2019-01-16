Pos Malaysia offers special delivery rate for 2019 CNY cards

KUALA LUMPUR: Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia) is offering a special delivery rate of 50 sen from Jan 17 to 30 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration this year.

Pos Malaysia Group Chief Executive Officer Syed Md Najib Syed Md Noor said the promotional offer was only applicable for greeting cards weighing less than 50g and addressed to destinations within Malaysia.

“Hand-written letters and greeting cards are more meaningful because they have sentimental value especially during the festive periods such as the Chinese New Year and we believe the tradition should be continued.

“For this purpose, Pos Malaysia will continue to celebrate this tradition by holding promotions such as this for every festive period such as the Chinese New Year,“he said in a statement, here today.

Syed Md Najib said in order to allow a smooth delivery of the greeting cards, the senders were advised to write all the important details such as the full name of the recipient, house number, block number, the name of building and so on, on the envelope.

In addition, the senders were encouraged to send the greeting cards early so that they would arrive at their destinations punctually, before the Chinese New Year which would be celebrated on Feb 5.

“This is because the promotional period will end five days before the celebration.

“Beginning tomorrow, clients have 14 days, that is an adequate period to complete all transactions in sending their greeting cards,“he said. — Bernama