Pos Malaysia’s wildflowers stamp series makes comeback

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pos Malaysia Wildflowers stamp series has made a comeback after almost three decades since its last issue in 1993.

The collection, entitled “Wildflowers Series 3”, is available since yesterday, July 9, via Pos Malaysia’s online store at www.eziemall.com and all post offices nationwide.

The third installment highlights new species of wildflowers and showcases Malaysia’s natural wonders including the Senduduk, Ara Songsang, Bunga Kancing Baju, Simpoh Air and more.

Avid stamp collectors are urged to check out the limited editions and first day cover offers as well as the exclusive cancellation mark featuring the Dandelion.