Post-GE15: Civil servants to carry out responsibility with full dedication - Zuki

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants will continue to carry out the tasks entrusted to them with full dedication in ensuring that the delivery of government services to the people and stakeholders is unaffected in the post-15th General Election (GE15) period.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) said in accordance with the decree of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah regarding the formation of a new government after the election, civil servants are committed to upholding the concept of neutrality and government of the day based on the rule of law.

“Civil servants are always prepared and hold strongly to the principles and pledge of the public service for the sake of the country and the people,” he said in a statement.

The just concluded GE15 saw Pakatan Harapan win 82 parliamentary seats, Perikatan Nasional (73) and Barisan Nasional (30).

A simple majority of 112 seats is needed to form a government. - Bernama