Post-mortem findings of Malaysian family in suspected murder-cum-suicide

PETALING JAYA : Findings of a post- mortem report of a suspected murder-cum-suicide case involving a Malaysian couple and their three-year-old son at a flats in Brentford, West London were revealed by British police yesterday.

The UK media reported that toddler Kailash Kuha Raj had died of strangulation while his mother 36-year-old Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj was stabbed to death.

The child’s father, Kuha Raj Sithamparanathan, 42, is believed to have remained at the flats with the decomposing bodies of his wife and son for over two weeks until police stormed the place at the Golden Mile House on Clayponds Lane at about 1am on Oct 6.

The post-mortem found a self-inflicted stab wound in Kuha Raj’s chest.

Neighbours in the vicinity of the flats told police that they last saw Poorna and Kailash on Sept 21 and Sept 24 respectively.

News portal dailymail.co.uk reported British police have appealed to witnesses to step forward to assist in solving the mystery behind what had led to the gruesome incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: ‘My investigation remains ongoing and I would continue to appeal to anyone who may have information that will assist us to come forward.

“We now know how this family tragically lost their lives, but we still need to find out why.

“Our initial inquiries established that Poorna and Kailash had not been seen or heard from for some time; Poorna since around Sept 21 and Kailash since around Sept 24. What happened between then and when our colleagues found them?

“Did you see any of the family, or hear from them, over this period of time? Any piece of information could prove vital.” Harding was quoted saying.

On Tuesday last week, police forced their way into the couple’s house on the fourth floor of the flats before finding Kuha Raj with a stab wound to his chest.

He died minutes later as paramedics treated his injuries.

At the same time, police found the bodies of Poorna and Kailash at the house.

The family’s pet dog, a cockapoo, was also found killed.

Kuha is said to be from Petaling Jaya and the couple were married in Kuala Lumpur in 2015 before moving to London.

In earlier reports, neighbours described them as a “perfect couple” who were loving and friendly and often took daily walks with Kailash and their pet dog.

However, neighbours also said that in the recent months since a lockdown was enforced to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were often engaged in heated arguments and could be heard screaming at each other, at times for prolonged periods.