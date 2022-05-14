Postponement of party election highly relevant for Umno: Political analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed postponement of Umno election is highly relevant for the party to ensure victory in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Senior lecturer of Politics and International Relations from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM), Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the motion to postpone the party polls, which will be brought forth with the hope to be approved at the party’s Special Assembly this Sunday, is aimed at avoiding chaos in the party which could affect its preparations for the GE15.

“Umno cannot afford another split. They have to stay united. A split can further weaken the party.

“It is hoped that Umno can solve their polemics. It should be focusing on the GE15, not the party polls. Hopefully, there will be a positive impact from the Special Assembly,” he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara Bahas programme tonight, which discussed on Umno Special Assembly and political transformation.

Other panellists were the fellow at the Institution of Malay Rulers Chair, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Mujibu Abdul Muis and lecturer of political sociology from the School of Social Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian.

However, Mohd Azizuddin also did not rule out the possibility that the proposed postponement of the party polls would create a new polemic in Umno.

“If the motion (for the postponement) were passed, there is a risk that dissatisfied parties will bring the motion to court as happened in the 1987 party election which ended with Umno being declared illegal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sivamurugan said if Umno were able to ensure that all legal procedures were being adhered to, it would be quite difficult for the Registrar of Societies (ROS) to reject the party’s application to amend its constitution to postpone the party election.

“In a situation like this, ROS has to really look into details so that any shortcomings can be discussed wisely without any political interference...because we know in getting the motion to be approved, there will be certain quarters who will try to go beyond the rules and regulations. Some would even reject the postponement of the election.

“In this context, the ROS must defend their integrity and at the same time, other agencies must also play a role in providing check and balance to all the decisions made by the party,” he said.

His sentiment was shared by Mujibu who also did not rule out the possibility of sabotage from certain groups who did not agree to postpone the party election.

“We have seen the seeds of disunity in Umno, especially after the last election which had witnessed how the contest for posts split party members into certain groups,” he said.

He said if the party constitution was not amended, Umno will have to hold its election by the end of this year as the last party election was held in 2018. — Bernama