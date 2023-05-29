Power abuse case: Ex-Labuan MP Rozman to know whether must enter defence tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision on whether former Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli (pix) will be called to enter his defence or acquitted on a charge of using his position to obtain an employment contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), will be known tomorrow at the Sessions Court here.

Judge Rozina Ayob is scheduled to announce her decision at 3 pm.

If the court’s decision is in favour of the prosecution, that there is a prima facie case against Rozman, 59, he will be called to defend himself, otherwise he will be acquitted and discharged.

On March 6, the prosecution closed its case after calling 24 witnesses to testify in the trial which began on August 11 last year.

Among the prosecution witnesses called were former Labuan Port Authority (LPL) board member Zulkurnain Ayub, former Transport Ministry Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datuk Chua Kok Ching and LPL Development and Investment Committee secretary Hida Jerman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi prosecuted while counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali represented Rozman.

Rozman, was charged as an official of a public body, the Deputy Chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest in.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU Meeting Room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted. -Bernama