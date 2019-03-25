PPIM wants banks to simplify housing loan applications

KUALA LUMPUR: The Muslim Consumers Association of Malaysia (PPIM) wants financial institutions to make it easier for property purchasers when they apply for loans.

Its chief, Nadzim Johan, pointed out that applicants for loans were now required to submit not just the sale and purchase agreement (S&P) but also a deed of assignment and power of attorney to the bank.

He said that by dropping these requirements, the banks would be seen to be more “humane” towards their clientele.

“After all, the consumers need the banks for loans but the banks also need the consumers for business. Both sides need to complement each other,“ he said during the PPIM’s ongoing financial humanity campaign held here today.

Malaysian Arbitral Tribunal Establishment (Mate) president Tan Sri Prof Muslim Yacob said that in essence, the S&P was good enough for the banks.

He urged Bank Negara Malaysia to come up with a standard agreement that banks could use when approving applications for loans. “This will benefit both parties,“ he said.