PPj targets 1,500 Ramadan bazaar visitors this year

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is targeting to draw about 1,500 visitors to its Ramadan bazaars this year, said PPj Urban Services Department vice president Nik Shukri Nik Soh.

Speaking at a media conference held in conjunction with Putrajaya Ramadan Festival 2022 here today, Nik Shukri said visitor movement to the bazaar would be closely monitored by PPj enforcement personnel, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members and police personnel from Putrajaya district police headquarters.

“We (PPj) will use the numbered pass system like last year to control the number of visitors. (Enforcement) personnel will monitor visitors’ compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The SOP compliance aspect will be emphasised as we are still living with COVID-19. Visitors must comply with instructions such as wearing a face mask and registering via the MySejahtera application before they are allowed to enter,” he said.

On Feb 13, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the permission for the opening of Ramadan bazaars this year.

Nik Shukri said PPj wanted to give an opportunity to entrepreneurs and traders to resume their economic activities affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, thus supporting Putrajaya’s economic recovery process.

According to him, the bazaars will start operating on April 3 until May 2, from 3pm to 8pm.

The Ramadan bazaar at Presint 3 near Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque, will have 160 stalls selling nearly 1,000 types of food, while the one at the parking area of the Park and Ride complex in Presint 4 has about 100 stall lots to give options to visitors, he added.

He said besides the Ramadan bazaar, other events planned under the programme included Anjung Syawal, Kiblat Walk and Laman Iftar. - Bernama