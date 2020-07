PUTRAJAYA: For the first time ever, Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) is providing six locations specifically for the Hari Raya Aidiladha ‘korban’ (sacrifice) ritual to be conducted here, subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

PPj president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said these locations in Presint 5, 7, 9, 11 and 14 have been chosen based on their suitability as temporary sites to hold, slaughter and manage the remains of the sacrificial animals.

“It is also located far from water sources and we can bury the remains as well as comply with the SOP, such as social distancing as only 30 people have been allowed to slaughter the animals and distribute the meat.

“We also have an entry and exit point, and we will control the number of people who arrive to collect the meat or participate in the activities,” he told reporters during a visit to the ritual site at Presint 9 here today.

Aminuddin added that the ritual activities will be divided into several sessions according to the number of animals sacrificed, in accordance with the SOP which limits five hours for each session.

He added that members of the public who want to perform the korban at these six locations can apply online at the latest by July 28 by scanning the QR code on the website www.ppj.gov.my or the PPj social media.

Aminuddin said to date, the PPj has received 11 applications for the ritual involving 87 cows, 10 goats and four buffaloes.

He added that besides these six locations, the ritual can also be performed at the compounds of mosques or surau in Putrajaya on condition the applications are submitted before July 28 for monitoring purposes.

“PPj must visit and inspect the location with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) and the Veterinary Department to advise on how it should be done,” he said.

Aminuddin said members of the mosque and surau must also provide Jawi a list of the 30 people who will be conducting the ritual. — Bernama