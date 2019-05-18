PPR Padang Hiliran’s faulty lifts will be fixed: Raja Kamarul Bahrin

KUALA TERENGGANU: It has become a routine for the residents at the Padang Hiliran People’s Housing Project (PPR) here to climb up and down the 17-storey buildings whenever the lifts are out of service.

One of the residents, Hasnah Salleh, 59, said due to the lifts in her block being frequently out of service in the past four years, she had no other choice but to climb up and down to get to her unit on the 10th floor.

“In just one month, the lifts would be out of service so very often and this makes the residents here kind of scared to use the lifts, especially the elderly. However, there are days that we are forced to go down such as going to the mosque, so we have to use the staircase.”

Another resident Ariffin Mohd, 66, said that currently only two of the three lifts in his block were still functioning, even then, someone had to manually press the button from inside the lifts.

Hasnah and Ariffin were met by reporters during the dialogue and visit by Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad at the PPR yesterday.

Raja Kamarul Bahrin, when met at the dialogue, gave his assurance that the problem of faulty lifts would be resolved, either by replacing the old ones or just the faulty parts.

He said, the problem affecting more than 900 residents at the PPR project would only be resolved if the entire community had the awareness to look after the common property.

From 2015 until now, RM5.7 million has been spent on various purposes including home improvement and repair works on joint property at the housing project, he said.

From that amount, he said, the cost of repairing the faulty lifts was RM687,179. - Bernama