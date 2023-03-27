PPR, RMR projects continue to help B40 own homes

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 27 People’s Housing Project (PPR) involving 12,037 residential units are either being or going to be built to assist the B40 group to own homes.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that since the programme began in 1982, a total of 159 PPRs comprising 99,296 housing units, have been completed nationwide.

“As for another project for the B40 group, namely the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR), a total of 55,055 housing units have been completed, 4,181 units are under construction and the remaining 657 units are in planning,” he said when winding up the debate on the Royal Address at Dewan Negara today.

Akmal also said that as of last year, a total of 108,373 units of affordable homes had been built, 131,573 units are under construction and the rest are under planning to achieve the target of 500,000 units during the 12th Malaysia Plan period.

Meanwhile, he said that, as of Feb 28, there were 75 ailing and abandoned projects for the RM150,000 and below price category as recorded by the National Housing Department that are being monitored, planned and revived.

“The ministry will continue to hold smart cooperation with all parties, including state governments, to resolve the issue of ailing and abandoned projects.

“We hope that state governments will also take a more comprehensive initiative in dealing with this issue because some matters involve state government jurisdiction,” he said. - Bernama