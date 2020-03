KUALA LUMPUR: All train and bus services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad will run as usual today which is the first day of the enforcement of the Movement Control Order announced by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Prasarana group chief operating officer (operations) Muhammad Nizam Alias in a statement yesterday said the services would operate with a normal working day frequency.

However, monitoring would be carried out to ensure the suitability of the operating schedule.

“As the Movement Control Order is being put into effect for the first time, we need to ensure that the operating schedule is ideal and suitable as we have yet to ascertain the number of passengers that will use our service from tomorrow and throughout the duration of the Movement Control Order,” he said.

Muhammad Nizam said they would hold discussions with the Ministry of Transport, particularly the Land Public Transport Agency (Apad) before any decision is made regarding the frequency of Prasarana train and bus services.

The Movement Control Order to be enforced until March 31 was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday. - Bernama