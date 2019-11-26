Prasarana handles more than 1.4 million in riderships each day this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Kumpulan Prasarana Malaysia Berhad handled 1.4 million riderships this year through its transport services throughout the country.

President and CEO of Kumpulan Prasarana Malaysia Berhad Datuk Mohamed Hazlan Mohamed Hussain said besides changing the face of public transportation in the country, the company had spearheaded a new lifestyle for city folks by promoting transit oriented development.

“Alhamdulillah, the interest and inclination of the public in using public transportation is increasing.

“In the case of Rapid KL alone, the number of passengers a day exceeds one million,” he said at the Media Appreciation Night, here today.

This figure is an increase over the 900,000 riderships for the service in 2018.

“The Light Rail Transit (LRT) Kelana Jaya line reached 329,406 riderships a day, followed by the Ampang/Sri Petaling line (213,158), and the Sungai Buloh Kajang Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) line (215, 833).

Meanwhile, for the monorail line, there were 40,094 riderships, Sunway line Bus Rapid Transit (16,444), the Rapid KL bus (317,803) and the MRT shuttle bus MRT (56,952),” he said. - Bernama