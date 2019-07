PASIR PUTEH: It was a sombre atmosphere at the Kampung Lembah Muslim cemetery here, as the remains of a mom-to-be and her husband, who were believed to have been electrocuted after a staircase of a two-storey house in Kampung Matang Pagar, Sungai Buloh, in Selangor, collapsed yesterday.

The remains of Wan Hasheliza Wan Ibrahim, who was pregnant with her first child, and that of her husband, Shahril Apipie Mokhtar, a site supervisor, arrived here from the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor, at about 8.30am and were first taken to the woman’s family home in Kampung Sepulau, Semerak, for funeral prayers before taken to the cemetery.

About 100 people, comprising family members, relatives and friends gathered at the cemetery to pay their last respects.

The couple, both aged 29, and their unborn child, were buried together in one grave.

Wan Hasheliza’s father, Wan Ibrahim Awang Kechik, 59, said he accepted his daughter’s death as fated, though very sad, as he had also lost his oldest daughter, Wan Hashimah, who died from an illness in August last year.

“Wan Hasheliza’s death shocked the whole family. I received the news on her death yesterday while I was paying my last respect to a neighbour.

“Wan Hasheliza is the second of five siblings. She was due to give birth to her firstborn this September,” he said when met at the cemetery.

The couple was among the four people killed in the mishap when the staircase which was under renovation collapsed at about 12.30pm yesterday.

Wan Hasheliza, who was a drafter, was eating durian under the staircase when the structure collapsed.

Her husband, and two others, namely, Mohd Radezi Abdul Aziz, 35, and an Indonesian man, Bambang Sulustio, 39, were killed while trying to help her.

An electric cable was believed to have snapped by the falling staircase, the reason believed to have caused the four victims to be electrocuted. — Bernama