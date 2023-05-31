Prehistoric human skeleton found in Gua Keledung Kecil, Kelantan: MOTAC

PUTRAJAYA: A prehistoric human skeleton was found in Gua Keledung Kecil at Lembah Nenggiri, Kelantan along with several other artifacts in November last year.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) said the skeleton was found by researchers from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) who were led by Malay World and Civilisation Institute (ATMA) senior research fellow, Assoc Prof Dr Zuliskandar Ramli while carrying out rescue archeological excavations for the Nenggiri hydropower project.

“The discovery of the prehistoric human skeleton in Gua Keledung Kecil is one of the country’s important archaeological heritage finds.

“This is because, indirectly it will contribute to the discovery of new facts related to burial practices and the socio-cultural evolution of prehistoric life especially in Lembah Nenggiri, Kelantan,“ said MOTAC in a statement today.

According to MOTAC, the human skeleton was found in a curled up or fetal position, very much like how a baby lies in the womb and facing the southwest direction.

MOTAC said that an interesting thing to note about the skeleton was the association of artifacts that were found around it which were indicative of burial tools.

“The right palm of the deceased held a hematite mineral while the left palm was holding onto the knee of the right leg,“ read the statement.

Surrounding the skeleton were stone tools that were buried together with the deceased. Among them were stones for restraining, a grind-pounding tool, a hand-held axe and a chipping tool made of slate and quartz crystal that are often used in prehistoric burial rituals.

“The way the prehistoric human skeleton was buried is the practice of the earliest prehistoric people who had inhabited the Lembah Nenggiri area 14,000 years ago,“ said MOTAC.

MOTAC said the teeth and snail shell samples will be sent to Beta Lab in the United States for chronometric dating.

It added that the prehistoric human skeleton will be removed from Gua Keledung Kecil and placed in the National Heritage Department’s conservation laboratory for a comprehensive conservation work.

“MOTAC through the National Heritage Department in collaboration with the Kelantan state government will ensure that the archeological find can be used as a historical and cultural heritage reference to be shared with the public,“ he said.

A mini gallery will be developed by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) near the Nenggiri Dam to house all the archaeological findings in Lembah Nenggiri including the human skeleton found in Gua Keledung Kecil.

“The gallery will certainly be an asset and a tourism product based on cultural heritage which will attract tourists to Lembah Nenggiri,“ read the statement. - Bernama