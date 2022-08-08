Present govt is a coalition govt, reminds Azmin

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has reminded that the present government is a coalition government and not just based on one party, The Star Online reports.

The International Trade and Industry Minister also said the present government was committed in its agenda to push for economic recovery and to manage the Covid-19 pandemic more effectively.

“I would like to remind you that the present government is a coalition government and not just based on one party, and Perikatan Nasional is one of the biggest components of it.

“Perikatan Nasional is one of the biggest components of it.

“So when my colleagues and I stress that we are responsible to strengthen the government, it means we want it to make it stronger.

“If we are weak, the government will be weak.

“So it is my responsibility to ensure that the current government remains strong,“ he reportedly told reporters at a programme at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 today.

He reportedly said this when he was asked to comment on reports stating the Gombak MP being chosen as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) sole pick for the deputy prime minister’s post.