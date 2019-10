PETALING JAYA: The power of the prime minister should be limited in the proposed National Anti-Financial Crime Center (NFCC), says electoral watchdog Bersih.

Bersih said it supports the NFCC proposal tabled by Law minister Datuk Liew Viu Keong (pix) to coordinate the operations of 12 different government agencies and centralise financial crime-related information yesterday in Parliament.

However, Bersih said it disagreed that the prime minister has the power to intervene in an agency such as the NFCC with absolute power in the appointment of the director-general and placing the agency under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

“We strongly disagree with the clarification of the Law minister that there is no need for the appointment of DG through the Special Select Committee (PSC) to Appoint Public Service Positions,” it said in a statement yesterday.

“Considering the NFCC is a new law, make it part of the PSC’s appointment process for review and that they have the power to reject unqualified and partisan candidates.”

Bersih added that the 1MDB financial scandal should be a lesson that letting a prime minister to have control over the NFCC has the potential to make the agency a “protector” for financial crimes committed by a future prime minister or the government.

“Bersih 2.0 calls for the NFCC Bill to be reviewed to include a more transparent filtering process for the appointment of DG by Parliament through the PSC for the main appointment and that the NFCC to be placed under Bank Negara, to reduce direct intervention by the PM and the executive bodies.

“We also propose the term director-general be replaced by chairman as the DG is usually associated with public service and his appointment is made by the Chief Secretary to the Government. This will also enhance the agency’s position to reflect the importance of the NFCC.”

Chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Studies (Asli) Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam echoed Bersih’s stand, saying that the Bill must limit the prime minister’s power.

“The PSC should have their say, backed up by Parliament. Pakatan Harapan must follow the promises in its own manifesto. That is credibility and integrity which must be shown and seen by the voters,” he told theSun.

Public policy analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee said the NFCC should be an independent body to be credible and effective.

He said failure to ensure full independence would be a bigger source of regret should the government change hands.