Principal of school in Sabah warned over segregation of students based on religion

KOTA KINABALU: The principal of a secondary school here was given a warning and reminder, for segregating Form One students in different classes based on their religion.

Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin said the Sabah State Education Department had investigated a report on the matter and found it to be true.

“The school management has also been instructed to immediately take corrective action by reshuffling the students in the classes concerned. The timing for the Islamic and Moral Education subjects will also be rescheduled for all Form One classes,” he said in a statement released here last night.

Amin also reminded all principals and headmasters/headmistresses to be more aware to the sensitivities of the community in running the management and administration of the school.

“The Sabah State Education Department will monitor all schools to ensure that this incident is not repeated,” he said.

Earlier this month, a petition by parents of Form One students of the school claiming that from January the school principal had segregated the Form One students according to their religions was submitted to the Ministry of Education. — Bernama